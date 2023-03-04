HAMMOND — The town of Hammond is in a dispute over the town’s office building which was built three-hundredths of an acre over a neighboring resident’s property line.
In October of 2020, Continental Construction, Gouverneur, began working on a new 4,500-square-foot, single-story municipal building at 21 S. Main St. The building, which is now completed, cost the town $1.4 million and houses town and court offices as well as a community library.
In the midst of the construction, Rickie Bass, who owns the property behind the office building, voiced concern about whether the building was on his property.
“They started construction in 2020 and they ended up building over the property line at my mom and dad’s,” said Mr. Bass’s son, Ricky Bass. “I called for a surveyor in March of 2021 and they kept construction going. It wasn’t until May of 2021 that I was able to prove the building was over the line.”
The survey Mr. Bass obtained showed that the office building was over the property line by three-hundredths of an acre.
“The building was built and fairly complete when Mr. Bass then apparently went to the contractor and told him they built on his property,” said Hammond Town Supervisor Ron Bertram. “The building was 90% complete and Mr. Bass came to us and showed us the survey he had done.”
According to Mr. Bertram, the contractor was working off a survey that was given to the town when they were given the property.
“We were given the land and we were working off a survey that the seller provided to us,” said Mr. Bertram. “We didn’t have a survey done at that time ourselves because Seaway Valley had a survey that they provided us, and it was fairly recent.”
Mr. Bertram said that the town then offered to buy any land owned by the Bass family that was within 10 square feet of the office building. But, Mr. Bass and his father denied the offer and asked the town to buy their whole property instead.
“It’s caused a lot of hardship for my mom and dad,” said Mr. Bass. “If they can leave, they will but the town would have to buy the whole property.”
According to Mr. Bertram, the town hired an appraiser to appraise the property and made an offer to the Basses based on the appraisal.
“The amount they asked for was four times what the appraisal was,” said Mr. Bertram. “Our town board decided that we couldn’t justify spending taxpayers’ money on that type of purchase.”
Mr. Bertram also stated that the office building would not benefit from an additional half acre of land because it already has parking in the front and street parking.
“The majority of our board feels like we don’t have use to own that piece of property,” said Mr. Bertram. “We offered to buy that little strip, which is 0.03 acres. We are now going the route of eminent domain.”
The Basses on the other hand, feel strongly against the town board using the power of eminent domain.
“The first thing we would like done is for them not to use the government authority of eminent domain to cover their mistake,” said Mr. Bass. “We’ve been dealing with this since the get-go. They were only building for about 90 days when we thought something was wrong.”
The town board will be holding a public hearing on March 8 to discuss eminent domain of the property. After the public hearing, the board will make a decision on whether or not they will go forward with eminent domain.
