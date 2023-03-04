New offices cut into neighbors’ property

Work progresses on the new Hammond Town Offices at 21 S. Main St. in May 2021. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

HAMMOND — The town of Hammond is in a dispute over the town’s office building which was built three-hundredths of an acre over a neighboring resident’s property line.

In October of 2020, Continental Construction, Gouverneur, began working on a new 4,500-square-foot, single-story municipal building at 21 S. Main St. The building, which is now completed, cost the town $1.4 million and houses town and court offices as well as a community library.

