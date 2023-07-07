Hammond’s Scottish Festival kicks off Saturday

HAMMOND —Hosted by the Hammond Historical Museum, the 5th annual Scottish Festival celebrates the first Scottish settlers in Hammond on Saturday, July 8. Entry fee is $10 per person, $5 for those ages 6-16 and children five and under are free.
The festival committee has a variety of activities scheduled for the day. At 8:30 a.m., just prior to the kick off of the festival, walkers and runners will take part in the 5K Kilt Run/Walk led by a bagpiper. The event is sponsored by Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola Bottlers, Yesteryear’s Vintage Doors & Ogdensburg Pizza Hut.
The “Battle on the Border” Highland games will be held throughout the day and includes such competitions as stone tosses, Scottish hammers and the famous caber toss.
HUGs (the Hammond Ukulele Group) will also return and new this year is Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame inductee, Gretchen Koehler, who will join with pianist Daniel Kelly to share renditions of Celtic music.
Demick said that Bagpiper Raymond Purser will provide Scottish tunes and Robin Ward will provide a Scottish country dance and penny whistle lessons. Besides entertainment, there will be a variety of different activities to partake in and learn about. Throughout the grounds, one can explore family connections with clan representatives, purchase unique items from a variety of craft vendors. More information on the festival can be found at www.HammondMuseum.com. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Donna Demick at (315) 528-4742.
