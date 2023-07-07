Hammond’s Scottish Festival kicks off Saturday

The 5th annual Hammond Scottish Festival celebrates the first Scottish settlers in Hammond on Saturday, July 8. Entry fee is $10 per person, $5 for those ages 6-16 and children five and under are free.

HAMMOND —Hosted by the Hammond Historical Museum, the 5th annual Scottish Festival celebrates the first Scottish settlers in Hammond on Saturday, July 8. Entry fee is $10 per person, $5 for those ages 6-16 and children five and under are free.

The festival committee has a variety of activities scheduled for the day. At 8:30 a.m., just prior to the kick off of the festival, walkers and runners will take part in the 5K Kilt Run/Walk led by a bagpiper. The event is sponsored by Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola Bottlers, Yesteryear’s Vintage Doors & Ogdensburg Pizza Hut.

