RODMAN — Got hardcover books laying around that you don’t know what to do with? Bring them to the Development Authority of the North Country’s open house on Aug. 22 to be recycled.
For the first time, visitors are invited to bring unwanted hardcover books to the event, from 4-6 p.m. at the regional landfill in Rodman, for recycling. Paperback books can be included with your normal recycling items, but hardcover books typically must be disposed of in the landfill as waste because of their covers and bindings.
Two years ago the Development Authority purchased a machine that removes the binding and covers from hardcover books, freeing the pages to be recycled with paper. Over 100 tons of paper has been diverted from the landfill due to this effort.
The Authority works in partnership with the Northern New York Library System to recycle hardcover library books, but there are limited opportunities for residents to recycle their own personal books, so Open House visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.
Guided bus tours of the facility will also be available at the open house and a highlight this year will be the construction of the new part of the landfill, which began late last summer.
Visitors will have the chance to learn about what the Authority does and see live birds of prey and other partner exhibits. Kids will be able to participate in a hands-on Recycling Rocks! activity and help send recycling messages out into the world.
For more information, see https://www.danc.org/open-house-2019.
