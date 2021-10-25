POTSDAM — Allyssa Theobald Hardiman is running for Potsdam Town Council on the Sensible People Party ticket.
Ms. Hardiman said she hadn’t intended to run for the position, but was encouraged by a variety of people. Upon introspection, she agreed, reflecting how she’s lived in Potsdam her whole life, born and raised, and felt it was her duty to weigh in on the important decisions impacting the town she calls home.
“If I’m going to live here,” she said, “I may as well put in my two cents and contribute to the community however I can.”
Although she admitted she doesn’t have much direct political experience, Ms. Hardiman emphasized how she’s a highly active community member and has always been involved with various community events.
She owns St. Lawrence Nurseries, works at Big Spoon Kitchen and previously worked for the Potsdam Food Co-op and the St. Lawrence County Arts Council. She also helped work on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative application for Potsdam.
“So I can come at this from a small-business perspective, helping to promote small businesses already here and establishing others,” she said. “I’m hoping, in doing this, I will inspire other people who are young or laypeople to break into this kind of political work.”
Ms. Hardiman said she does not want to be a career politician. Rather, she just wants to help Potsdam while she can with what she can, then proceed with her everyday life.
Sick of the binary political identities that she said have driven communities apart, Ms. Hardiman opted to run under the Sensible People Party banner.
“Even though I’m registered as a Democrat, the political parties are driving us apart, and it’s not helpful,” she said. “There’s more than two kinds of people.”
If elected, Ms. Hardiman hopes to see Potsdam thrive and grow in a mindful way.
“In order for Potsdam to grow, we need to do away with the old school of thought that thinks superhighways and factories are what this town needs,” she said. “It’s different from back in the days of Alcoa. We need to find other ways for Potsdam to thrive.”
She added that expanded broadband access could help people work remotely and bring better jobs to the area.
She said she also wants to protect the natural beauty Potsdam harbors from the ugliness that unfettered industrial growth often engenders.
“We need to grow in an eco-friendly way,” she said.
