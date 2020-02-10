Gouverneur police charged Christopher M. Perciful, 38, around 6:07 p.m. for petit larceny after allegedly stealing a drone valued at $99.99 from Kinney Drugs, 371 East Main St., Gouverneur. He was released on an appearance ticket for Gouverneur Town Court.
Following a traffic stop around 11:40 a.m. Feb. 6 on Grove Street, Mr. Perciful was arrested again by Gouverneur police on charges of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.
Police said Mr. Perciful was in possession of a white, powdery substance that field tested positive for fentanyl. He was released on an appearance ticket for Gouverneur Town Court.
State police charged Raynor N. Shaw, 49, Ogdensburg, with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI around 4:44 a.m. Feb. 10, along Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
Mr. Shaw was released on an appearance ticket.
Gouverneur police charged Larry G. Deets Jr., 40, Gouverneur, with DWI, refusal to take a breath test, failure to obey a lawful order and leaving the scene of a property damage accident around 10:25 p.m. Feb. 2, on Little Bow Road in the village.
Mr. Deets was reported to have been driving a Ford pickup truck on Clinton Street when he was involved in a motor vehicle crash. Police located Mr. Deets on Little Bow Road where he was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
He was released with traffic tickets for Gouverneur Town Court.
Gouverneur police also charged Dewayne E. Larue, 43, Gouverneur, with petit larceny, depositing refuse on private land and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle around 8:37 a.m. Feb. 4.
Police said Mr. Larue allegedly stole a bottle of STP octane booster valued at $6.49 from Express Farms, 130 East Main St., in the village. He then is accused of pouring the bottle into the vehicle he was driving and disposed of the bottle on the ground next to the gas pump.
Police determined Mr. Larue’s I.D. — a non-driver I.D. — was suspended. He was released on an appearance ticket and traffic tickets for Gouverneur Town Court.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Armen J. Serabian, Massena, with DWI with a blood alcohol content above 0.08%, driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
Deputies said Mr. Serabian was apprehended after his vehicle was reported to have driven off the roadway on Route 56 in the town of Potsdam. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.12%.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
