A Nerf Battle Royale was held Saturday at Norwood Beach. The foam blaster battle was organized by Norwood Public Library’s Teen Advisory Group.
Latest News
- Her name is Katy: Family of murdered Clarkson student awaiting parole decision for killer
- ‘A Stranger Killed Katy’: North country journalist, author tells Hawelka’s story
- Having a blast at Nerf Battle Royale
- College roundup: No. 1 RIT controls No. 10 St. Lawrence in men’s lacrosse
- Trial begins Monday for Watertown man accused of removing Gay Pride flag
- High school roundup: Voss, Potsdam defeat St. Lawrence in spring season-opener
- ‘The numbers are astronomical’: Detective dedicated to child exploitation cases discusses online extortion
- Ogdensburg School district propositions include purchase of 12 new school buses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.