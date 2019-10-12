POTSDAM — Village police on Thursday charged Lilianna L. Mason, 20, Hawaii, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said at 10:13 p.m. at 38 Main St., Ms. Mason was in possession of a forged driver’s license and a small amount of white powder which tested positive for cocaine.
Hawaiian woman charged with possessing cocaine, forged license
