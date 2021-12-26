CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, 17 Commerce Lane in Canton, needs a head cook.
“There’s one opening now, and we anticipate a second opening on Jan. 1,” county Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said.
He said the base pay is $34,799, with max pay in 2022 going up to $43,427, and in 2024 to $45,829.
As the head cook, Mr. O’Brien said, there will be other people to supervise, including other cooks and screened inmates who help with the work.
The only requirement for the position is a high school diploma or a GED, as well as a clean background. Mr. O’Brien said there’s no civil service exam required. He did say, however, that ideally the candidate would have experience working in a restaurant or with food preparation.
According to the position advertisement form, which can be found at wdt.me/JailCook, benefits include vacation and sick time allowance, and the option to enroll in St. Lawrence County’s health insurance plan.
Mr. O’Brien said it’s a 40-hour-per-week position with eight-hour shifts.
“Responsibilities include preparing meals for inmates in the correctional facility on a daily basis, who answers directly to the assistant general administrator,” he said.
He said as of Dec. 22 there are approximately 115 inmates who need breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Those interested in applying can find the application on the Human Resources page of the St. Lawrence County government website. Completed applications are to be sent to the St. Lawrence County Human Resources Office, 48 Court St. in Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.