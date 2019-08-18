POTSDAM — The Health Initiative is accepting nominations from the community for the Walter Lacks Award, given to a St. Lawrence County resident who has demonstrated enthusiasm and commitment to both personal wellness and to increasing wellness in others.
In 2011 the Health Initiative inaugurated the Walter Lacks Award, named for an amazing community resident, Walter Lacks, who well into his 90s worked tirelessly to improve his own health and the health of community members, whether here or across the nation and the globe.
This award was created to both honor him and to recognize other individuals in the community who also express the qualities that Lacks embodied. A true champion for community health, Walter is a role model for all to admire and aspire to, as he demonstrated enthusiasm and commitment to both his personal wellness and his dedication to increasing the wellness in others. Mr. Lacks passed away in 2018.
Online nominations may be made at the agency website, www.gethealthyslc.org. Downloadable forms to print, complete and mail are also available online. Paper forms can be obtained by calling Julie Cooke at (315) 261-4760 ext. 239.
Nominations are due by Oct. 4. The award winner will be recognized at the Health Initiative’s & Bridge to Wellness Coalition’s joint annual meeting on Nov. 6.
A perpetual plaque commemorating winners of the award is at the Health Initiative office, 6439 Route 56, Potsdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.