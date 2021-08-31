POTSDAM — The Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Civic Center Board Room to receive public comments on a proposed local law to rezone Waverly Street for construction of a new hospital inpatient bed tower.
According to a letter sent by St. Lawrence Health to the Board of Trustees, over the next 10 years, Canton-Potsdam Hospital emergency room usage is projected to rise by approximately 6,000 visits. As a result, hospital planning standards will require a minimum of eight extra rooms, and hence the extra tower in which to house them.
In planning the tower construction, the hospital requested in 2020 that the village consider “abandonment of a section of Cottage Street running between Leroy and Waverly streets.”
Since then, however, the letter states that the abandonment of Cottage Street alone would not provide enough space for the new project.
That plan was therefore shelved to focus on a rezoning of properties mostly along Waverly street. The letter states that the four properties which currently fall under the R2 zone — where bedtower construction is anticipated — does not allow higher than 50 percent lot-ratio-requirement, meaning there wouldn’t be enough parking for the proposed tower.
The hospital already owns all the properties in question except for one. However, the letter states “The landowners of this property are amenable to the creation of a new H zone.”
This new H zone would contain larger lot coverage and would also allow, as a permitted use, single family homes.
“We are very sensitive to concerns about preserving an appealing environment in which residents of the neighborhood may enjoy their homes,” the letter states.
“The zoning change will allow the hospital to create an improved campus feel to the area, with a focus on adding landscaping to improve the area appearance.”
The letter concludes by saying “Any demolition of existing residences would be done with appropriate screening to shield as much hospital related activity as possible from residences.”
“At this time I have not seen official plans from the hospital other than preliminary sketches, which show their goal is to stay within their original footprint,” said Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson.
“The purpose of the public hearing is for the public to voice their concerns and for the board to hear those concerns,” he said.
“What we do know because of their prior proposal,” said Village Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, “is that there’s a dire need to add space at the hospital. So we know they’ve proposed the bed tower facility and that parking is a big issue for them.”
“I’m interested to understand what the community feels and what their questions are, and to better understand such development and its impacts,” she said.
Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said that after the public hearing, a decision by the board to approve the rezoning request could still take some time.
“We would typically not vote on an action item immediately after a public hearing,” she said.
“At the very earliest, it would occur at the next village board meeting, but perhaps even longer,” she said.
Mr. Thompson agreed.
“There’s a lot of steps that have to take place before shovels go in the ground,” he said.
