CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has officially signed off on reconstruction plans for the Depot Street Bridge in Helena.
Legislators voted to finalize agreements to contract work on the project to Friend Commercial Contracting, a Malone-based firm.
Earlier this month, the county Highway Department also received word that the state would pitch in 15% funding for the project.
“The news from New York state is that they did find some funds available for the state aid. Initially, the contract came through from the state of New York with only federal funds in place,” county Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers told the board earlier this month.
With the award of the $450,000 in state Marchiselli funds, the county only needs to contribute $150,000, or 5% of the project.
The remaining $2.4 million will come from the federal government.
Mr. Chambers said he didn’t have an exact timeline for construction to begin and finish, but he did say the new bridge would be opened before the end of 2021.
The Depot Street Bridge in Helena has been closed since Aug. 3, after the state Department of Transportation flagged it during an inspection.
Plans had been in place to replace the bridge, with closure starting in May 2021, but the state closure hastened that process.
The fastest detour around the closure will continue to be using Quinell Road, Smith Road and Main Street, adding about 10 minutes to a drive through the hamlet.
