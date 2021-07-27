POTSDAM — The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation welcomes the public to join participants from the 3rd Annual Sami Curtis Motorcycle Run at The Lodge @ Dreaming Tree Ranch for a chicken barbecue, live music and more on Saturday.
Chicken barbecue dinners will be $13 for non-riders. There will be a DJ and live music starting at 4 p.m.
For those who would like to ride, Paige Corbine will again be hosting the annual Sami Curtis Motorcycle Run to raise money for The Lodge @ Dreaming Tree Ranch. Join riders from all across the North Country in a fun filled day on the road. This year’s ride will start and end at The Lodge. Registration for riders runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Stops will be Timber Tavern, Jockos, and Trackside Tavern.
