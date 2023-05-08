The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation will hold its annual Pie Sale at LodgeDreaming Tree Ranch on May 26. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times file photo

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation will host its annual spring pie sale and fundraiser on Friday, May 26 from noon until the pies are gone. The fundraiser will be held at The Lodge @ Dreaming Tree Ranch, 185 Wilkinson ROAd., Potsdam. There is a $15 suggested donation. The sale is first come, first served.

All proceeds from the sale will go directly toward the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation and its efforts at The Lodge to enrich the lives of a family who has received the dreaded news of a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

