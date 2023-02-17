CANTON — The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation welcomes the community to The Lodge @ Dreaming Tree Ranch, 185 Wilkinson Road on Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. for a day full of winter fun.
This free event in conjunction with Canton’s annual Winterfest features the miles of groomed trails at The Lodge, as well as a ski hill. Bring your sled, snowshoes, and cross-country skis and enjoy the adult and children’s beverages, as well as a hot dog roast. A bonfire and warming tent will provide ample heat after fun in the snow, and a 50/50 raffle will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.