HANNAWA FALLS — Region 6 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers Scott Atwood, Troy Basford and Joe Munn recently delivered sixty pounds of moose burger to Helping Hands. The moose was shot in self defense after it charged a north country deer hunter who was cleared of any wrong doing in the incident.
The meat was processed by Joe Briggs of Little Joe’s Butcher Shop in Crary Mills, who provides butchering services free of charge for Helping Hands.
“We are very thankful this thanksgiving and all year round for the thoughtfulness and generosity of our DEC environmental conservation officers and Joe Briggs who donate and process hundreds of pounds of wild game meat for Helping Hands every year. The meat is served in the free community lunch offered at Helping Hands Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at noon. It is also given to needy families at the Helping Hands food pantry,” Helping Hands Executive Director Tom Chappell said.
