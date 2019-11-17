HERMON — Logan Velez, a 9-year-old Cub Scout of Hermon-DeKalb Pack 144, received two prestigious Cub Scout awards on Oct. 25 at his pack meeting.
The first was the “Dr. Luis W. Alvarez Supernova Award.” This STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, award is available for Cub Scout Wolves, second-graders, and Bears, third-graders. Mr. Velez completed this award in May but only recently was able to officially receive it due to a lengthy review process and scheduling.
It is believed that Mr. Velez is only the third Cub Scout to have earned this award in Longhouse Council which serves Scouts from St. Lawrence County to Syracuse.
To earn the award, Mr. Velez had to research three famous scientists, earn the “Make It Move” and “Forensics” Adventure Loops, measure how he used his time by keeping a log for a week and charting it, measure, mix, and prepare at least two recipes, study geometry in architecture by exploring his neighborhood, find interesting facts about Dr. Luis W. Alvarez, explain the importance of math and science, participate in a science project, learn about a career that depends on STEM knowledge, learn about the scientific method and include a simple demonstration to show what was learned, and participate in a Nova- or other STEM-related activity in his Cub Scout den.
He worked with Supernova Mentor, Huda Suliman of Liverpool, who is also the Committee Chair of Troop 333 in Cicero, and the STEM Advisor for the Oneida District.
Mr. Velez sought the SuperNova Award after older brother, Jack, had earned it.
While competing with his brother, he found that he actually liked science more than he thought and was soon working on the Dr. Charles Townes SuperNova Award which is available for Webelos (grades 4 and 5). The Cub Scouts offer more, 11 simple Nova Awards. Mr. Velez has earned three and is now striving to earn all of them.
The other award earned by Mr. Velez was the Religious Emblem which encourages youth to learn about their faith. A variety of different religious groups create, administer, and award their own emblem which is not from the Boy Scouts of America but is fully recognized by the group. The Velez brothers worked with their pastor, Jamie Sinclair of the Christian Fellowship Center of Canton. They both spent about seven sessions being mentored by Mr. Sinclair with additional homework and activities to deepen the learning.
Mr. Velez is a home-schooled fourth-grader who will join the Boy Scouts in a year, where he hopes to one day become an Eagle Scout.
