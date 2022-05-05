DEKALB JUNCTION — The 2022 class leaders of Hermon-DeKalb Central School are Emma Friot, valedictorian; and Keaton Brabaw, salutatorian.
Emma Friot
Miss Friot, daughter of Jonathan and Mary-Elizabeth Friot, has a grade point average of 97.99. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and an annotation denoting Mastery in Mathematics and Science and has earned 27 college credits.
Among academic honors earned are the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal, New York State Comptroller Achievement Award, Junior Key Award, and United States Air Force Math and Science Award; was named an Academic All-Star and receiving a Sportsmanship Award as well as named Section X Athlete of Distinction for Section X Basketball.
Miss Friot is a member of National Honor Society, where she serves as treasurer, the basketball team, where she serves as co-captain, band, chorus, yearbook and student council and has attended the HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth) Leadership Conference.
She plans to major in nursing at Siena College, Loudonville.
Keaton Brabaw
Mr. Brabaw, son of Matthew and Jessica Brabaw, has a grade point average of 95.92. He will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Honors and has earned 23 college credits.
Among his academic honors earned are the Clarkson University Achievement Award, Rensselaer Medal Scholarship, Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award and RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology) Computing Medal. He is a member of National Honor Society.
Mr. Brabaw plans to earn a doctorate of pharmacy.
Graduates with Distinction
Jacob Coller, son of Greg and Heather Coller, has a grade point average of 92.61. He will major in agricultural engineering at SUNY Cobleskill.
Max Finley, son of Richard Finley and Michelle Casler, has a grade point average of 91.98.
Hanna Gollinger, daughter of Gayle Gollinger, has a grade point average of 91.05. She will major in business at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Billy Granger, son of Diana Laubscher and Mark Laubscher, has a grade point average of 91.66. He will enlist in the United States Army.
Rylie Hale, daughter of Jeffrey and Debra Hale, has a grade point average of 95.03. She will major in biology at SUNY Brockport.
Tracey Jones, daughter of Jennifer Shampine and Scott Jones, has a grade point average of 92.4. She will study at SUNY Canton for her first year then transfer to SUNY Plattsburgh for the entrepreneurship program.
Jocelyn Manzer, daughter of Amber Boulden and Jesse Manzer, has a grade point average of 95.78. She will major in sociology and anthropology at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Sierra Riley, daughter of Michael and Elisabeth Riley, has a grade point average of 95.38. She will major in game design at SUNY Canton.
Mackenzi Schumaker, daughter of Pamela Bouchey and Scott Schumaker, has a grade point average of 94.92. She will major in radiology at North Country Community College, Saranac Lake.
Madisyn Wright, daughter of John and Nichole Wright, has a grade point average of 90.62. She will major in animal science at SUNY Cobleskill.
