HERMON — State police on Wednesday arrested Jesse J. Hollinger, 32, of Hermon, on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and felony aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law.
Leandra’s Law designates an automatic felony on the first offense of driving drunk with a minor, 15 or younger, inside the vehicle. Mr. Hollinger was reportedly driving with two passengers, a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old.
Troopers allege around 6 p.m. Mr. Hollinger was driving east on County Route 17 when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a rock wall “head on” in the vicinity of 2804 County Route 17.
The two children were not injured in the crash, and Mr. Hollinger was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
After submitting to a blood test, his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18 percent.
Mr. Hollinger was released on appearance tickets for Hermon Town Court.
Also charged with DWI and related offenses:
State police on Saturday arrested Kipper J. Alexander, 35, of Norfolk, on an aggravated DWI charge following a traffic stop around 2:50 a.m. on Route 56 in Louisville.
Troopers said Mr. Alexander was driving a 2013 Ford F-150, traveling at 52 mph in a 35-mph zone. During the stop, Mr. Alexander’s BAC was determined to be 0.18 percent.
Ogdensburg police on Sunday arrested Austin VanGorden, 22, of Ogdensburg, on charges of DWI, aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash.
Officers responded to the intersection of Jay and Morris streets around 11:38 p.m. where two vehicles, one reported to be Mr. VanGorden’s, had been involved in a collision. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.