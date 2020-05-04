HERMON — State police on Sunday night arrested Stephen M. Elwell, 65, of Hermon, on charges of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
Troopers responded to a residence on Jefferson Street around 9 p.m. for a report of an assault, and allege Mr. Elwell struck a male victim on the shoulder with a pry bar. Mr. Elwell was released on his own recognizance.
State police were assisted by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies.
