CANTON — The Hermon man charged with striking a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy in the head with a shovel in March now faces a three-felony indictment.
John F. Woodrow, 43, of 865 Pond Road, who was originally charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, a class B felony, is now not only indicted by a grand jury with the charge, but also indicted on charges of two counts of second-degree assault.
The indictment charges on March 19 in the town of Hermon, Mr. Woodrow used a shovel to cause serious physical injury to a police officer performing his official duties.
According to the March 19 St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department arrest report, Mr. Woodrow was charged following a nine-hour standoff with state police negotiators after he hit a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy in the head with a shovel and was held in the St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 cash bail.
Sheriff Kevin M. Wells said at the time that Mr. Woodrow has mental health issues and deputies have frequently been at his residence in response to threats and comments he’s made on social media.
“We’d been there multiple days in a row,” Mr. Wells said following the arrest. “He’s someone we’re already familiar with from past interactions.”
The sheriff said while deputies were investigating an unrelated matter related to Mr. Woodrow’s well-being and mental health status, he refused to cooperate with deputies on the scene.
As deputies stood in the doorway of his home, Mr. Woodrow allegedly struck Sgt. Matthew Brown in the head with a military-type shovel.
Deputies retreated and called for backup. Mr. Brown was transported by Hermon Rescue to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, where he was treated for a head wound and later released.
Assisted by state police, deputies set up a perimeter around the residence and waited for the State Police Special Operation Response Team to arrive.
After nine hours of negotiations and the use of hostage negotiators and other techniques, the incident ended peacefully shortly after 11 p.m., police said.
