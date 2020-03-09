CANTON — A town of Hermon man pleaded guilty to a 2018 rape charge in late February in St. Lawrence County Court.
Judson Foote, Jr., 55, Hermon, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
Foote was charged by superior court information with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of first-degree rape, all felonies.
State police originally arrested Foote on Oct. 2, 2018, on those charges, after an investigation into Foote’s sexual assaults of 7-year-old, 8-year-old, 9-year-old and 13-year-old victims between 2014 and 2018.
The maximum sentence in New York for first-degree rape, a class B felony, is 25 years in state prison.
County Court Judge John F. Richey scheduled sentencing for April 23, and Foote is expected to receive up to seven years in state prison with post-release supervision as part of the plea agreement, according to District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua.
Foote will have to submit his DNA profile to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services and register as a sex offender. Updated orders of protection will also be issued at the time of sentencing.
