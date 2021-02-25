CANTON — Judson Foote of Hermon decided to become a nurse because people told him he couldn’t. The 36-year-old father of four has been a commercial truck driver, is an ordained minister and a private pilot.
“I have been a truck driver for the last 12 years,” he said. “I have even been an ice road trucker. Currently I’m a full-time nursing student and work for Casella waste whenever I’m not studying to provide for my family. When I told people I wanted to be a nurse, many would always say the same thing; that I would not make a good nurse because I was too rough around the edges. So, I decided to become a truck driver. After we started having children, I decided that I was going to follow my dreams and provide a better home environment and a better future for my wife and kids. Helping people has always been my passion. I believe that as a nurse I can make a difference.”
Judson’s wife, Courtney, is a 2007 SUNY Canton graduate.
