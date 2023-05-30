CANTON — Memorial Day was marked in three locations in Canton Monday.
The ceremonies began on the Main Street Bridge, where Navy Veteran David Fox dropped a wreath into the Grasse River in memory of sailors, soldiers and marines lost at sea.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CANTON — Memorial Day was marked in three locations in Canton Monday.
The ceremonies began on the Main Street Bridge, where Navy Veteran David Fox dropped a wreath into the Grasse River in memory of sailors, soldiers and marines lost at sea.
At the Canton Village Park, where Memorial Day has been absent since 2019, about 100 people gathered to remember the fallen.
Rev. Mike Michael Catanzaro of the First Presbyterian Church told the story of the first proponent for Memorial Day, a Georgia woman, Mary Ann Williams, who wanted communities to remember Union and Confederate soldiers.
“This is an occasion for our nation to pause our lives to remember those that sacrificed,” he said.
It was, as Mary Ann Williams said, “our sad but pleasant duty to stand together as a community.”
Rev. Catanzaros said today we are too eager to hold on to the things over which we differ.
“Let us use the freedom these heroes gave us to increase our devotion to others, regardless of color, creed, or political affiliation.”
Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley told the audience to think every day about the sacrifice made for our freedom, to be grateful every day and to consider the bravery of those who did not come home from war.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said we should honor our heroes for their achievements, courage, and dedication.
The last venue of the day was Fairview Cemetery, where a graveside ceremony was conducted at the burial place of Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander.
At 17, Mr. Alexander enlisted in the US Navy during World War II, serving three years. He took part in the Atlantic Theater, including the Normandy invasion onboard LST-208, with 14 landings at Omaha, Utah and Sword Beaches, as well as the Pacific Theater, which included deployments to Guam, Saipan, and Tinian, before participating in the Okinawa Invasion.
“I don’t have to tell you how beloved Charlie was in our organization,” Mr. Saucier said as he thanked the Alexander family for allowing them to use Mr. Alexander’s grave as a stand-in for all fallen veterans.
“This grave represents the resting places of our fallen comrades,” Mr. Saucier said. “Where a comrade lies, the ground is hallowed.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.