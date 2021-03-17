MASSENA — Village police this week made a felony arrest following the execution of a search warrant at a South Main Street residence where they say they located heroin and thousands of dollars in cash.
Bernie K. Russo, 43, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Police allege Mr. Russo was in possession of 88 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of $26,000, and roughly $13,000 in cash.
He was released to appear in court at a later date.
