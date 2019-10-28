MORRISTOWN — A traffic stop led to a meth bust Friday and the arrest of a Heuvelton couple.
State police charged Shawn M. Cullen, 31, and his passenger, Darcy R. Whalen, 38, both of Heuvelton, Friday each with a count of felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Troopers said at 4:03 p.m. they conducted the traffic stop on County Route 6 on a 2008 Saturn Aura, operated by Mr. Cullen, for multiple traffic violations and found him and Ms. Whalen in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. Troopers did not say how they discovered the substance.
They were arraigned in Town Court and were both sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton. Mr. Cullen is being held without bail and Ms. Whalen is being held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
