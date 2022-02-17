CANTON — An administrative complaint will be filed with the state Education Department against the Heuvelton Central School District by lawyers representing a family whose two biracial daughters have allegedly experienced acts of racial bullying over the last decade at the school that were “swept under the rug.”
Last week, an image began circulating on social media of three Heuvelton Central School students who had pictures taken of themselves spelling out a racial slur on the gymnasium floor. The school district has disciplined the students according to their code of conduct and has worked on implementing additional initiatives that will allow the district “to create a safe and inclusive environment at Heuvelton Central School,” according to a statement on the district’s website.
That change was a long time coming after other past incidents of racism were “swept under the rug,” according to attorneys Andrea D. Marotta and Edward F. Narrow, who held a press conference Thursday morning at their offices at 20 Park St., Canton.
The two attorneys are representing the Chisholm family, who have two biracial daughters ages 12 and 16, who say they have been the victims of racial bullying for a decade. One incident revolved around one of her daughters allegedly being invited to join a “Kill N-word Klub.” Nothing happened when it was reported to the district, they say.
Their mother, Amy D. Chisholm, was in attendance at the press conference.
“We’re here because we want everyone to know that there has been more incidents in this school than just one. The recent incident is a culmination of many years of incidents being swept under the rug. Systematic failures by this school district to deal with problems, problems that should not be happening in this day and age. Not in the 21st century,” said Ms. Marotta, “Every time the school district sweeps the problem under the rug, they swept an opportunity under the rug. Five years, 10 years, we wouldn’t be here today for the current picture that everyone has seen involving a racial slur if these other incidents would have been dealt with.”
There was no meaningful dialogue with the community, no “restorative justice” initiatives were implemented, no training was set in place over the past decade to work on these issues, according to Ms. Marotta.
“The leadership at the school has failed. When they failed, they failed all of the students. Black and white. We have children going out into a world thinking that what is going on is acceptable and when that happens, everyone failed,” she said, “We’re here today looking to address systematic failures at the school. The end goal is to make the school a better place. A better place for all students.”
Ms. Chisholm said it was time to step forward so change could take place at the school. She had brought the photos forward to district officials.
“All of these instances that were swept under the rug, we finally had solid evidence of some of the things my children have been subjected to and to share that was to let everybody know that this is real, this is happening and this is affecting my children, other children, you know primarily all students at the school,” said Ms. Chisholm, “It was time. We begged the school to do some different things and nothing was implemented.”
Ms. Marotta said that an administrative complaint will be filed with the state Education Department and a notice of claim for a potential lawsuit is being prepared.
“Once that is filed, the state will be looking at all of the instances that have happened, what has been done, all of the times that this was brought to the school’s attention, what they did, what they didn’t do. Calls my client have made. Calls other parents have made,” said Ms. Marotta.
The findings from the state Education Department are important, according to the lawyer, and will go towards a possible lawsuit. If recommendations are included and the school district takes substantial action then perhaps legal proceedings will be not be undertaken, according to Ms. Marotta.
“The end goal in this is not to file a lawsuit, although we are ready, willing and able to do that and quite capable of doing that given the evidence we have. The end goal is to effect positive, lasting, meaningful change. That’s what we want to see,” said Ms. Marotta.
According to the district’s website, the following initiatives will be implemented: Providing a Cultural Competency course, offered by Seaway Valley Prevention Council; participating in ongoing conversations with historically marginalized students about initiating a student group to provide voice and support; meeting with staff from the Dispute Resolution Center to confirm their participation in the district to facilitate restorative practices to re-establish community and promote healing; and forming an equity working group to help process what has recently transpired, to look at the issue of equity over time and to examine the district’s practices and programs to identify where change is needed.
A meeting was reportedly taking place at the school Thursday and more than 20 students have been invited to participate to discuss the racial incident. However, Mrs. Chisholm said that not all students were invited, including her daughters.
“I think it’s unfortunate that only select students of the school are being asked to be a part of restorative efforts and healing within the school. One of them was not my daughter. Neither of my daughters were invited. So I am not sure how being exclusive is a step in the right direction,” said Mrs. Chisholm, “I think all students should be included.”
Mrs. Chisholm said she has spoken with several parents of the students involved in the racial slur incident and they are “extremely remorseful and they are holding their children accountable.”
“These particular students are being held accountable. It’s not for us to say what the punishment should be, that’s not our focus. We as parents for our children who are students here agree that we need to work together to encourage change and to foster a different environment and hold administration accountable,” said Mrs. Chisholm, “The school is not a bad school. A lot of the staff are not bad staff. The students, they’re not bad. Really we just want the school be held accountable and implement the things that need to be put in place that we begged for years so present students, future students can coexist and embrace differences.”
Multiple calls to Heuvelton Central School Superintendent Jesse C. Coburn requesting comment were not returned.
