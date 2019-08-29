HEUVELTON — The following festivities are scheduled for the Labor Day weekend in Heuvelton:
Friday Aug. 30
7-11 p.m. Dance w/ New Buckskins, @ AMVETS Post 1997. Cover charge $2.00
Saturday Aug. 31.
8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start time. Horseshoe Skedaddle fun walk/ run Cost $5.00 free water bottles to first 100. @Montry Construction, Annette St.
7-11 a.m. Kids fishing derby @Heuvelton Boat Launch free to age 3-15
9 a.m. St. Law. Valley Paddlers Annual Remington II Canoe Race, @ West Front St. Ressellear Falls. Start time 10.00.
10 .a.m Baby contest for age 2 and younger @ St. Raphael’s Parish Center, Justina St.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Craft Show @Heuvelton Fire Hall
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Cornerstone Corral Wesleyan Church Fair, 18 York St. Vendors, live music, ministry booth, bounce house, games, petting zoo, and Fobare’s BBQ & Catering Pulled Pork BBQ serving 11 a.m. till gone.
12 p.m. Desperado Duck Race at Flat Rock, River Road. Mr. Ding-a-Ling ice cream truck 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
1 p.m.. Heuvelton Central School Alumni Awards & Social.
Concerts at Heuvelton Boat Launch Sponsored by Heuvelton Fire Department. Pre sale tickets $20.00, at the gate $25.00
4 p.m. Fulton Road Band
8 p.m. Les Smith and Fresh Horse, Garth Brooks tribute.
(Band will break for fireworks and resume after they are complete)
9 p.m. Fireworks
Sunday, Sep. 1
Shuttle bus will run from Heuvelton Central School to the parade line up on Rt. 812
With stops at Lisbon St. event area from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
8-11 a.m. L.E.A.’s Diner 3rd Annual Buffet Breakfast
11 a.m. food vendors throughout the village include: State St. Deli, Jackson’s Deli, Stewart’s
L.E.A.’s Diner, Fobare’s BBQ & Catering, Wimpy’s, Lion’s Chuck Wagon, & HCS senior class.
11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Seaway Valley Jumpers Bouncy House ( behind Doug’s)
11 a.m. Mike Macauly DJ
1 p.m. Wild West Parade
2 p.m. Chicken BBQ @ AMVETS Post 1997 $10.00 adults, $5.50 children
Events after the Parade at the Lisbon Street events area.
2:30 p.m. Kids Activities Western games, K Stone pony rides.
2:30-3:15 p.m. Donny Woodcock & Bill Smith
3:30-4 p.m. Flirts and Skirts Square Dancers
4-4:30 p.m. Heuvelton Stompers II line dancers.
4 -8 p.m. Home Grown Country Band. Western costume contest @ Doug’s Tavern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.