Heuvelton man arrested after domestic incident

HEUVELTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday arrested Kenneth D. Sloan, 63, on charges of first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
Deputies responded to a complaint at a residence in Heuvelton and allege Sloan slapped a person in the mouth during a domestic dispute Monday while a no-harass order of protection was in effect.
Mr. Sloan was remanded to the St. Lawrence jail, Canton, on $10,000 cash bail shortly before 5 a.m., and an updated order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Mr. Sloan’s Tuesday morning arrest followed a Monday arrest by state police on a warrant stemming from a Feb. 22 domestic dispute at a residence in Hammond.
Troopers allege Mr. Sloan violated an order of protection when he punched a female victim in the face. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
