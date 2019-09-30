HEUVELTON — Craig A. Sibley, 46, 11 Justina St., Heuvelton, was charged by deputies of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree harassment and public lewdness with intent to be seen on Sept. 28.
Deputies said Mr. Sibley intentionally exposed his “private parts in a lewd manner” in such a way that he could be readily seen in public.
Mr. Sibley was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.