Heuvelton man died from injuries sustained in snowmobile crash

OSWEGATCHIE — A Heuvelton man died following a snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Brenton J. Decker, 38, died from injuries after deputies say he was traveling east along Route 37 at about 2:45 p.m. in the town of Oswegatchie when he struck a ditch and was ejected from his snowmobile.

