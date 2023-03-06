OSWEGATCHIE — A Heuvelton man died following a snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Brenton J. Decker, 38, died from injuries after deputies say he was traveling east along Route 37 at about 2:45 p.m. in the town of Oswegatchie when he struck a ditch and was ejected from his snowmobile.
Mr. Decker was transported to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police, the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Ogdensburg Fire Department and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.