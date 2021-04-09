HEUVELTON — The village’s water main replacement project may cause water loss for residents Monday starting at 8 a.m.
The water main replacement project began in the fall of 2019 but came to a halt when construction workers were installing a water main as part of the construction of a new water tower, near the intersection of North Main and Washington streets and found the gravesite of an unidentified person.
Construction workers contacted the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department who told the Times there was nothing suspicious about the incident and there would be no investigation.
“What we will do is have an archaeologist on site and we will continue to move forward with the project,” Mayor Barbara A. Lashua said. “They will do some probing of the soil.”
The $5.5 million project was recently restarted to finish the work on the water tower.
“The tower primarily is the biggest portion of the project,” said Mrs. Lashua. “Our tower was 100 years old, undersized, and no longer met the department of health guidelines. So all of those things needed to be addressed. Before it was something that became catastrophic failure we decided to move forward and replace pipes that were problematic which will enhance all of the water delivery system throughout the village.”
She said on Monday, construction workers will be switching pipes from the old water system to the new water system which could potentially cause Heuvlton residents to lose water service.
“The boil water advisory for a good portion of the village will be precautionary,” said Mrs. Lashua. “There will be a few people who will lose their water service hopefully only for a very short period of time while we switch over from the old system to the new.”
Mrs. Lashua noted her staff will be notifying those who will be directly affected by water loss as well as the boil water advisory when the time comes.
This portion of the project will hopefully be completed by the end of May and construction on a back-up well and a waterline on the outskirts of the village will begin shortly after.
“We’re very satisfied with the end result,” said Mrs. Lashua. “We’ve run into a lot of stumbling blocks along the way, for example the unmarked graves, and we’ve also run into a lot of rock that needed to be pounded through in order to lay the new water lines so that really slowed down the process. But even though we’ve fallen behind with those things and COVID-19, the end result is more than satisfactory.”
Status updates on possible water loss and the boil water advisory can be found at www.heuveltonny.com under the special notices tab and any questions can be answered by the Village office at 315-344-2214.
