OGDENSBURG — Linda Lee Hurteau recently delivered a refurbished powered wheelchair to veteran Michael Fredericks as part of a project she has undertaken to find chairs for area veterans.
“There is an overwhelming need for these chairs,” Mrs. Hurteau said.
Mrs. Hurteau started the project after she learned of some vets in local nursing home in need of chairs. She got chairs donated by friends, Patty Wagner and Mike Fletcher but then learned that nursing homes are not an appropriate setting for powered wheelchairs.
Mrs. Hurteau had three chairs all cleaned, refurbished with new batteries and no place to go, so she turned to Facebook.
And the response she said was incredible. So much so, that she is looking for more chairs and is willing to travel to get them.
Mrs. Hurteau is a long-time member of the Heuvelton Amvets Auxiliary and has always worked to support veterans. Her late husband is a Vietnam War Veteran who died from complications from exposure to Agent Orange.
“I try to advocate for the veterans,” she said.
To contact Mrs. Hurteau about donating chairs, or other items for veterans, call 315-286-5863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.