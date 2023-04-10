MASSENA — The summer of 2022 was a busy one for the village of Massena’s Code Enforcement Office.
Code enforcement officer Aaron T. Hardy told village trustees the office tackled 177 properties last year for high grass violations. That work was done by a contractor hired by the village to mow properties that were in violation of the code and not addressed by the owner.
But, Mr. Hardy said, the total number of high grass violations was even higher throughout the summer — 455.
According to the village code, “All persons, businesses, agencies or others owning land or lots within the corporate limits of said Village, whether occupied or vacant, improved or unimproved, are hereby required to cut all grass and weeds greater than six inches in length.”
If the resident fails to address the situation, the code provides that “…the Village may, by its duly constituted officers, agents, representatives and servants, enter upon said premises and remove or cause to be removed all waste, rubbish, debris, junk, brush, ripe grass, weeds, standing water and other unsightly, injurious or flammable refuse and assess the expense thereof against said premises, to be collected, with interest, in the same way and manner as Village taxes.”
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said they needed to ensure residents were in the area if they received a violation notice.
“Some people leave for the south in October. We just want them to let us know” and the Code Enforcement Office will work with them, he said.
Police Chief Jason M. Olson said they could assist with the notifications. He said residents who leave in October typically notify the police so they can have their residence checked while they’re away.;
“We routinely go over and check those houses for them while they’re gone. It’s a service we provide,” he said.
The discussion took place after trustees authorized a request for proposals for mowing properties that are in violation of the code this summer. The Code Enforcement Office will keep a list that will be provided to the contractor.
“This is just a proposal to send out to see for the mowing code violations,” Mr. Paquin said.
The proposals are due by Thursday. The village is seeking a company with at least one year of experience and the appropriate insurance.
They’ll be required to visually inspect the property for code violations, and schedule and address the violations within 24 hours of notification from the Code Enforcement Office.
