The summer of 2022 was a busy one for the village of Massena’s Code Enforcement Office. Code enforcement officer Aaron T. Hardy told village trustees they tackled 177 properties last year for high grass violations. That work was done by a contractor hired by the village to mow properties that were in violation of the code and not addressed by the owner. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The summer of 2022 was a busy one for the village of Massena’s Code Enforcement Office.

Code enforcement officer Aaron T. Hardy told village trustees the office tackled 177 properties last year for high grass violations. That work was done by a contractor hired by the village to mow properties that were in violation of the code and not addressed by the owner.

