OGDENSBURG — A fire on the sixth floor of Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St., resulted in the evacuation of its residents, some of them through the windows and down the Ogdensburg Fire Department’s ladder truck, as smoke and flames erupted through windows.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services received the initial 911 call at 10:39 a.m. and the city fire department was in route three minutes later. Smoke was billowing from an apartment on the sixth floor on the north end of the 10-story complex that has 100 units or small apartments.
While many of the occupants were able to exit the building some had become trapped in their apartments because they needed assistance or were unable to leave due to smoke. Up to 10 people at one point could be seen hanging their heads out of windows to breathe as smoke exited the windows above them.
Firefighters operating Ogdensburg’s Quint fire truck extended its ladder and helped a number of the residents escape. One man was shirtless when he was taken down the ladder to escape his apartment.
One couple, Joe and Destiny LaBarge, had just moved into their apartment on the eighth floor a couple months ago and had to be taken down the ladder.
Mrs. LaBarge said that she was terrified of heights but the firefighters calmed her nerves and helped her to safety. She said they became trapped due to heavy smoke.
“We taped our door shut so it didn’t get in too bad. It was pretty scary. I never thought we would have to do that, go out the window,” Mrs. LaBarge said, adding that the firefighters “did a great job.”
While city firefighters used the ladder truck to bring people out through the windows, volunteer fire departments arrived and went door to door to take people down the stairs.
Timothy J. Johnson nervously watched from the sidewalk as his 91-year-old mother, Barb Johnson, hung her head out of her sixth-floor apartment on the southern part of the complex away from the fire.
“It’s a helpless feeling,” Mr. Johnson said. “They were getting the people away who were closest to the fire first and then working their way farther down.”
He watched as firefighters made it to her unit and escorted her out of the building. Mr. Johnson said that his mother was fine and that firefighters helped her down the stairs, even carrying her for several flights.
During a 1 p.m. press conference at City Hall, Andrea L. Smith, director of Planning and Development, said that there were no fatalities at that time due to the fire and that a firefighter and seven residents of Riverview Towers had reported injuries, one of them is in critical condition. They were taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment.
In a statement, CHMC asked that community members avoid the hospital so they could treat victims of the fire and directed people to nearby CHMC-associated clinics and centers.
“CHMC is treating victims of this event at this time. We ask those community members not in need of emergency medical assistance at this time to please avoid the hospital campus and surrounding areas as we assist victims and their families,” the hospital said.
Evacuated residents were taken by school buses to Ogdensburg Free Academy, where they will be sheltered for the time being, according to Ms. Smith. She said that family and friends could report to the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave. Since school was in session, Ms. Smith said responders wanted to limit family and friends from showing up to the school and disrupting its operations.
It is unknown how long residents will be kept out of the building until they know the full extent of the damage.
“I can report St. Lawrence County Emergency Services has provided cots so we are fully prepared to provide overnight shelter for individuals who are displaced at the school,” Ms. Smith said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by county fire investigators who are being assisted by city fire investigators.
Thank God for our firefighters. Don't take them for granted.
