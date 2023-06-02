LOWVILLE — A high-speed chase from one side of northern Lewis County to the other involving a car with three wheels ended in a fire, a crash and multiple misdemeanor charges.
Jefferson County dispatchers warned law enforcement at about 6:40 p.m. to be on the lookout for a vehicle traveling fast on Route 177 on only three wheels, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the chase.
Deputies tried to pull over the 2009 Chevrolet Impala on Route 177 near the intersection of Beetle Road when they spotted it, but the driver kept going despite being pursued toward the town of Lowville, into and through the village, back north through the town of New Bremen on Route 812 and up into the town of Diana, where the Chevy “caught fire” and went off the road near Pine lane.
Leslie J. George Jr., 48, of Waddington, was taken into custody and charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and driving while impaired by drugs, all misdemeanor charges, along with a number of vehicle and traffic violations ticketed for each town traversed in the chase.
No injuries were reported and it is not clear how the vehicle ended up having only three wheels and what led to the car catching fire.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.