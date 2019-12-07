CANTON — A Highland Falls man received jail time Friday in St. Lawrence County Court on felony charges related to a driving while intoxicated charge in Massena in February 2018.
Ryan Mellon, 30, Highland Falls, was sentenced to 270 days in St. Lawrence County jail and three years of probation.
Mr. Mellon’s attorney, Denice M. Smith, described Mr. Mellon as “a man with calloused hands,” pointing out he has been a boilermaker since he was 20 years old, and has proven to be a “productive member of society.”
When Mr. Mellon failed to appear for sentencing Monday, Ms. Smith explained to Judge Jerome J. Richards that Mr. Mellon was on a job assignment at a BP facility in Toledo, Ohio, and was not able to receive time off to attend his sentencing.
On Friday, Ms. Smith said Mr. Mellon requested a voluntary layoff from his employer this week to appear for his adjourned sentencing but was denied the request by his employer, so he resigned.
A May 2018 indictment charged that on Feb. 21, 2018, in the village of Massena, Mr. Mellon drove on a public highway while drunk and while knowing that his license was suspended, revoked or withdrawn due to a refusal to submit to a chemical test.
The charge was elevated to a felony due to a previous misdemeanor DWI conviction, on Jan. 1, 2015 in Highlands Town Court, Orange County.
Mr. Mellon was ordered to pay $1,070 in court fines, fees and surcharges.
