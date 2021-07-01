POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators approved a motion on Monday to move to full board authorization to acquire a parcel of land in Potsdam on which to construct a county highway facility.
According to the resolution, “St. Lawrence County plans to build an outpost location that contains both sand/salt and motor equipment storage facilities in the Town of Potsdam.”
Because there is no county-owned land available for construction in Potsdam, the county seeks to buy a parcel of land from a private seller at a cost of $100,000 for 43.7 acres.
Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said the property is located just off Route 11 between Potsdam and Canton, but closer to Potsdam.
In order to construct an access driveway to the proposed facility, the county seeks to obtain a permanent easement over the adjacent parcel, which the seller is willing to give.
The $100,000 price tag includes the cost of the permanent easement over the adjacent land parcel.
The resolution also authorizes the chair of the Board of Legislators to sign a contract with architect Brooks Washburn for various engineering services including helping with the design and providing cost estimates.
Mr. Chambers said that the county has already awarded contracts to build similar storage units in Russell and Lisbon, construction of which are already under way.
For the proposed Potsdam storage unit, the department of highways is seeking to provide coverage for its winter maintenance materials, which will help protect the environment and quicken response times during bad weather, said Mr. Chambers.
The full board meeting on July 12 will officially determine whether the county will fund the purchase of land in Potsdam for this storage unit.
