COLTON — Nearly perfect weather complemented an impressive turnout for the 17th annual Higley Hundred bike rides.
Riders on the longer (100 km) ride started at 8:30 a.m. and visited roads in Pierrepont, Potsdam, Stockholm and Parishville before finishing back at the Park in Colton. They had some hills toward the end, as usual in getting back to the Park.
The shorter (50 km) ride also involved some climbing, along with roads through some picturesque farmland. The roads in general are in good to great condition..
These rides help support the work of the Friends of Higley Flow State Park.
At present, the focus is on construction of a “sled shed” to house the equipment used in grooming the winter ski trails throughout the Park.
These trails are open to all once snow conditions make trail-grooming possible. The Friends also gather regularly to clear and improve the trails, and are always looking for others to join the group and help with these and other projects. See their website at higleyfriends.org.
Helping with the bike events this year were: Ed and Judy Fuhr, Ethan Townsend, Joan Trivilino, Lorraine Gowing, Jan Bickford, Ellie Menz and staff at the Park.
