POTSDAM — Potsdam-Mayor Reinhold Tischler has announced that a historic marker memorializing the original site of the Crane Institute of Music will be installed at 10 a.m. June 11.
The marker will be placed at the site of Julia E. Crane’s Main Street home, where she established the Crane Normal Institute of Music in 1886.
Crane School went on to become one of the nation’s first schools to train public school music teachers.The Crane School became part of the Potsdam Normal School, later SUNY Potsdam, in 1926.
Today, generations of top music educators, performers and scholars are Crane alumni, and Crane continues to be vital to the area’s cultural and economic landscape.
The Potsdam Public Museum invites the public to attend the installation of the sign in the parking lot behind the old Campus School on Main Street, and after to take a short walk with staff to visit the museum and enjoy a mini exhibit featuring Julia Crane. Refreshments will be served.
Contact Erin Cheney, museum director at 315-265-6910 for more information.
