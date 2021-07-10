POTSDAM — Historic, early 20th century photographs of Potsdam’s Bayside Cemetery were provided to the cemetery earlier this year by Lisa Huntington of Carlisle, Mass. She is the great-granddaughter of Frederick W. (F.W.) Rogers, the cemetery’s sexton from 1902 to 1939.
The more than 50 photos were shot, primarily in 1915, by Charles Frederick (C.F.) Rogers, son of F.W., and feature many views of the cemetery grounds, staff at work, the gatehouse interior and exterior, as well as images of family and friends.
“These photos are a wonderful keepsake and a great addition to the history of Bayside Cemetery and our community,” said Mark Lee, president of the cemetery’s board of trustees. “We are grateful to Ms. Huntington for all of the work she has put into this collection and for her generous decision to share these beautiful photos with us.”
Early this year, Huntington was digitizing some old photos, discovered that many were taken at the cemetery, and decided to share them with Bayside.
“My mother told me that as a child she often spent vacations visiting Bayside Lodge (the cemetery’s gatehouse),” says Huntington. “In 2009, my sister and I took her to visit. I think she really enjoyed it. She passed in spring 2020, at the age of 92.”
Huntington is also researching the Rogers family genealogy information. She says that F.W.’s grandfather, Stillman Simmons, was sexton of Bayside before him, and F.W.’s son Kenneth was sexton after him.
“They seem to have been into cemeteries,” she said. “F.W.’s uncle, Byron H. Rogers, founded Fairview Cemetery in Canton. Ironically most of them seem to be buried there, rather than at Bayside. I guess they wanted to keep everybody together.”
Huntington says that in 1900, F.W. was also a member of the Potsdam firefighting team, and that he and his brother, Charles H., married sisters Effie and Carrie Bowen, respectively.
“When my grandfather, C.F. Rogers, was 16, he accidentally shot his father, F.W., in the back when they were hunting deer,” she said. “Apparently, it was a pretty bad wound, and F.W. had to walk three miles back for medical treatment.”
The photos can be viewed at baysidepotsdam.org/photos.
