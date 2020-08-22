POTSDAM — In the dead of an August night 131 years ago Saturday, a train carrying Barnum and Bailey’s circus, animals and all, barreled down the tracks toward Montreal before meeting its dreadful demise, derailing just north of Potsdam.
The story, long legend and lore, may finally have come to reality Friday as local historians, professional and amateur, gathered in the early morning to watch as Potsdam highway workers put in place a sign commemorating the wreck.
“It’s just really cool to finally see this permanent representation that this event did happen, we remember, and it’s a really cool part of Potsdam history,” said St. Lawrence University Professor Nicole Roche, who assisted in piecing together historical accounts of the incident.
The sign, located on the southbound side of Route 56 where it intersects with the railroad north of Potsdam, doesn’t scratch the surface of the years-long investigation Ms. Roche and others undertook to figure out exactly what happened on the night of Aug. 22, 1889. Various accounts over the years made details of the incident ambiguous. This included the cause of the derailment, the number of animal casualties, who took the photographs of the aftermath and especially where exactly the train derailed.
Ms. Roche said she managed to compare photographs and use the relative location of telegraph wires to determine that the derailed cars came to rest somewhere just off the eastern side of Route 56 near the crossing. She worked closely with Cathy Cook, a teacher who was also fascinated by the train wreck, and led up the effort to get the historical sign.
“Nicole was very helpful, instrumental. And Cathy just kept at it. She just kept at it and kept at it and we hit roadblocks. She didn’t know who owned the land, and she didn’t know how to get in touch with the DOT, and she didn’t know how to get in touch with the town and we just kept working it out,” Village of Potsdam Historian Mimi Van Deusen said.
The sign, sponsored by the Pomeroy Foundation, is one of fewer than 20 in St. Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.