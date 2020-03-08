The St. Lawrence County Historical Association’s Campaign for the People of St. Lawrence County recently received a check for $2,000 from Walmart’s Community Grant program. To date, the nonprofit has received $269,520 in pledges and gifts. The campaign goal is $500,000. For information about donating to the campaign, call 315-386-8133, visit SLCHA at 3 East Main St., Canton, or email kathydg slcha.org. From left, are SLCHA Board President Lance Rudiger, Potsdam Walmart Store Manager Jeff Bonno, and Tonya Gordon, Front End Coach at Potsdam Walmart. Historical Association photo
