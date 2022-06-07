CANTON — The trial of a Massena man accused of a fatal hit-and-run on the night of May 29, 2021 continued on Tuesday with testimony from five witnesses.
Blakely S. Houle, 23, is accused of causing the death of James M. Hayes, 30, and is charged in an eight-count indictment, including counts of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
The six other charges include first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree attempted assault for allegedly attempting to run people over at the scene of the crime.
On Tuesday, the trial opened with witness testimony from David V. Westurn.
Mr. Westurn testified that he and George A. “AJ” Perone were at their residence, 2 Willow St. in Massena, with several of their friends when they decided to “have a drink and let off some fireworks for Memorial Day weekend.”
While Mr. Westurn, Mr. Perone, and Christian J. Bullock were outside lighting fireworks, Mr. Hayes arrived at the scene.
“I could smell the liquor on him from two feet away,” Mr. Westurn testified. “James was an amazing man but he could be 50/50 when he was drunk. He would either be laughing or a complete ass.”
Mr. Houle arrived at the scene soon after in a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan minivan to give Mr. Houle a ride home. As Mr. Hayes was getting into the vehicle, Mr. Perone threw a firecracker at the minivan, Mr. Westurn testified.
He also testified that Mr. Houle yelled, “if you throw another firecracker I’ll kill you” at Mr. Perone. In response to this, Mr. Perone threw another firecracker and Mr. Houle “whipped into the driveway.”
“Then it got really chaotic,” Mr. Westurn testified. “If I didn’t move I would’ve been flat on the ground just like James was.”
According to Mr. Westurn, a fight broke out between Mr. Perone and Mr. Houle. A video of the incident, caught by street cameras, shows some of the men rushing to the driver side of the van and punching Mr. Houle through the driver-seat window. It also shows Mr. Houle attempting to leave the scene a few seconds later.
“Blakely flew out of the driveway, and when he did the van fishtailed,” Mr. Westurn testified. “James was laying in a puddle of his own blood, not breathing.”
Under cross examination, Mr. Westurn testified that Mr. Houle tried to leave the scene but he pulled him out of his vehicle and broke the keys off the ignition. Mr. Houle, however, was able to run down Center Street but Mr. Westurn and Mr. Perone caught up to him and detained him.
“The only reason he’s still here is because I stopped my cousin and AJ from murdering him with their bare hands,” Mr. Westurn testified. “Just because he killed someone doesn’t mean he should die too.”
James Bernice and John Smith, members of the Massena Police Department, arrived on the scene following a 911 call. Both testified when they arrived on the scene, they immediately were able to identify the body as Mr. Hayes, as they had interactions with him before.
Mr. Bernice testified that he stayed at the scene to ensure it was not tampered with while Mr. Smith left the scene to find Mr. Houle. “There was a female yelling and hollering that the person who had hit him had just ran off,” Mr. Smith testified. “She said the driver of the van left and ran down the road, so I left to go find them.”
When Mr. Smith did find Mr. Houle, he was being detained by Mr. Westurn and Mr. Perone, he stated in cross examination. He placed Mr. Houle in the back of his car and asked him if he wanted a blood sample taken to see if he was under the influence of any substances, he testified that Mr. Houle agreed.
He then brought Mr. Houle to the Massena hospital where he had his blood taken for the sample by a nurse. He then brought Mr. Houle to the police station where he performed a standard field sobriety test.
Mr. Smith was questioned by the defense as to why the standard field sobriety test was not filmed, as per Massena Police Department policies recommend. Defense attorney Jason M. Marx also questioned Mr. Smith for conducting the test because Mr. Houle had told the officer he had, “seven surgeries on one leg, making one leg shorter than the other causing him to have issues with coordination.”
Mr. Houle was also given a breathalyzer test, Mr. Smith testified that his blood alcohol content came back as 0%.
The trial will continue Wednesday with more witnesses for the prosecution, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.