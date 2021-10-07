Hobble Gobble 24 goes virtual again

POTSDAM — For the second time in more than two decades, the Hobble Gobble Prediction Run/Walk will not take place “in person,” this November, but, instead, will take place as a virtual event.
Registration is now open for Virtual Hobble Gobble 24 — the Grab Bag Edition. The event will take place Nov. 18 to 20 and preregistration by Nov. 9 guarantees a 2021 race shirt.
As in past years, the event’s primary beneficiary will be the Potsdam Holiday Fund with other local community organizations supported as possible.
To ensure proper recognition of last year’s winners, t-shirts will be provided for all participants registered by Nov. 9.
“Although we will not have our traditional in-person run/walk, this year, we are happy to announce our Party in the Park! T-shirt pickup on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Bend in the River Park in Canton,” said Race Director Jacqueline Bill. “We’ll have music and light refreshments, along with maps of some pre-measured courses and pre-drawn door prizes.” Non-local participants can arrange to have their shirts shipped.
The Hobble Gobble will again be working with SportsStats for race data. The event distances will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 18, with the event closing on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
“Hobble Gobble 24 will be on your honor with all participants being celebrated and no winners will be awarded,” said Bill. “ Let’s keep the tradition alive during these difficult times by helping those in need while enjoying activity and socially distanced fun!”
Registration information can be found at wdt.me/hobblegobble_register or on Facebook at wdt.me/facebook_event. You can also email Bill at northcountryturkeyrun@gmail.com.
