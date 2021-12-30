The 24th annual Hobble Gobble Prediction Run/Walk, held in November, provided support to the Potsdam Holiday Fund, along with funding for other local charities. The Potsdam Holiday Fund provides new gifts, warm winter clothing and food to needy families and senior citizens in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop. Donations to the Potsdam Holiday Fund are still welcome and appreciated, and may be made online at potsdamholidayfund.org. Race Director Jacqueline Bill, right, presents a check to Holiday Fund president Marylee Ballou. Submitted photo
