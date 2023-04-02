Hofmann inducted into Potsdam Rotary Club

Jason Hofmann was recently inducted as a member of the Rotary Club of Potsdam. Left to right: Rotary President and Hofmann’s Sponsor, Duane Pelkey; Hofmann; and Membership Chair Sunday Smith. Rotary Club of Potsdam photo

POTSDAM — Jason Hofmann of Lima, N.Y., was recently inducted as a member of the Rotary Club of Potsdam.

Hofmann is a junior at Clarkson University studying Environmental Engineering. He enjoys volunteering and in high school was a part of an Interact Club (Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 12 to 18) and was very involved in volunteer activities with sports boosters and PTA.

