Hofmann inducted into Potsdam Rotary Club

POTSDAM — Jason Hofmann of Lima, N.Y., was recently inducted as a member of the Rotary Club of Potsdam.
Hofmann is a junior at Clarkson University studying Environmental Engineering. He enjoys volunteering and in high school was a part of an Interact Club (Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 12 to 18) and was very involved in volunteer activities with sports boosters and PTA.
He also worked with his Rotarian mom, who started a community group through Rotary collecting and donating food, gift cards, school supplies, etc for families who might need it.
Hofmann has also traveled to Nicaragua twice to help construct a school with an organization called Linking Hands for Learning, which is a club based off of two Rotary Clubs: Honeoye Falls-Lima and Avon.
Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self,” exemplifies its humanitarian spirit. Strong fellowship among Rotarians, and meaningful community and international service projects, characterize Rotary worldwide. Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support its peace efforts and end polio forever.
The Potsdam Rotary Club was established in 1928. Today it continues a long tradition of performing hands-on service projects and fund-raising for local, regional, and international causes. In short, Rotary is about sharing, serving, and having fun!
The Potsdam Rotary Club meets each Wednesday at noon at the Potsdam Town Hall. Guests are welcome.
