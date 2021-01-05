FORT COVINGTON — A Hogansburg man was arrested by state police on drug charges this weekend after a brief vehicle pursuit in Franklin County.
Abraham T. Gray, 35, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Police allege Mr. Gray was driving at 46 mph in a 30-mph zone at about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, on Route 37 in Fort Covington and failed to stop when officers initiated a traffic stop. Police said they observed Mr. Gray speeding up on Route 37 before turning north onto Mary Riley Road and onto Burns Holden Road, where the vehicle collided with a marked state police vehicle and became disabled.
According to police, Mr. Gray was found in possession of various pills, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was released on appearance tickets Fort Covington Town Court.
