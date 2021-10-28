HOGANSBURG — A Hogansburg man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute, and possessing with intent to distribute, 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.
Tevin Terrance, 28, was sentenced in Albany by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby, who also ordered Mr. Terrance serve three years of post-imprisonment supervised release, according to a prepared statement from U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman and Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Division.
As part of his guilty plea, Mr. Terrance admitted that in August 2020, he and a co-conspirator, identified in court documents as his brother Tyren A. Terrance, used two pickup trucks to transport 10 hockey bags, containing about 200 kilograms of marijuana through the Northern District of New York, with the intent to distribute the drugs in the New York City area.
Tyren Terrance was sentenced Sept. 30 to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in May to the same charge for which his brother was sentenced.
This case was investigated by the U.S. DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Rosenthal.
