SYRACUSE — A Hogansburg man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to five years in prison for his role in a smuggling attempt that led to a river rescue on the St. Regis River last year.

Brian Lazore, 45, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and three counts of alien smuggling, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York announced Wednesday.

