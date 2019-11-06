BRIGHTON — State police on Oct. 31 charged an 18-year-old Hogansburg man with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief. Troopers charge at 11:38 a.m. at Paul Smith’s College located at 7777 State Route 30, the teen slashed the tires on another person’s vehicle, and intentionally caused damage to the person’s vehicle.
The teen was arraigned in Harrietstown Town Court and released .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.